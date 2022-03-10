New COVID-19 cases in the East Kootenay have dipped below 100 for the first time in 2022, with 94 infections confirmed in the region.

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control covered Feb. 27th to March 5th and showed numbers in a steady decline since late January after spiking earlier in the month.

The Cranbrook area reported 37 infections, as it remains the region’s hot spot for the seventh week in a row. According to the BCCDC, this is down from 59 in the previous week.

The Elk Valley had the next highest case numbers with 32, showing the only increase in the region, up from 24.

The Creston Valley, Kimberley and Windermere all had decreased, reporting seven, eight and five respectively. The Creston Valley and Kimberley areas were both were down, from 15 in Creston, and 14 in both Kimberley and Windermere.

Lastly, Golden had five, confirming a slight decrease from six reported the week prior.

According to the BCCDC, 90 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of Mar. 9th, and 11 of those people are in intensive care.