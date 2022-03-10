Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a report of a stolen 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck.

Police officials said it had B.C. license plate R-L-3-0-1-2 when it was stolen from the 700 block of Industrial Road 3.

RCMP noted that the vehicle went missing sometime between 8 p.m. and 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9th.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).