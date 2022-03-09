Three vehicles were rummaged through last week with valuable stolen.

On Mar. 1 a set of keys and some tools were stolen from a dump truck parked overnight near Highway 93/95 in Windermere.

The next day near Radium, a purse and a dash camera was stolen from a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Honda Civic.

All three vehicles were unlocked at the time.

Police are reminding drivers to take valuables out of their vehicles and make sure the doors are locked.