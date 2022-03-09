Forward Jaxon Fuder has committed to the Cranbrook Bucks for the 2022/23 season.

Fuder spent most of the year with the U18 Prep West Van Academy in the CSSHL putting up 13 goals and 26 points in 32 games.

He spent time as a Bucks affiliate player suiting up twice last month against the Vernon Vipers.

Fuder is from Cold Lake, Alberta and said hockey was a way of life for him.

“Hockey helped me make new friends, and gave me good experience and life skills,” said Fuder.

He says the couple of games he played with the Bucks was a great experience.

“When I was out there getting to meet the guys, they were all amazing and made me feel like part of the team,” Fuder said.

Ryan Donald, Bucks head coach and GM said he has the type of mindset and work ethic they look for.

“Jaxon is a young man that we believe has a very bright future,” said Head Coach and GM Ryan Donald.

“During his time as an affiliate, he showed our staff that he has the ability to contribute in the BCHL next season, and more importantly the proper mindset and work ethic to grow in our program. We look forward to having Jaxon join us for the 2022-2023 BCHL Season and helping him reach his goals athletically and academically.”