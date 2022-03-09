In recent weeks, a number of reports have been called into Elk Valley RCMP regarding holes being drilled into vehicle gas tanks, allowing the fuel to be drained.

According to police officials, reports have been mainly coming out of remote and backcountry parking lots and staging areas.

The thieves are not only stealing gas at a time when prices are at a record high, they are causing damage that is expensive to repair.

If you had this happen to you, Elk Valley RCMP asks that you contact the local detachment to make a report.