Welcome sign heading into the District of Sparwood. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The District of Sparwood wants to hear from residents so they can monitor the quality of life in the community.

The 2022 Livability Study Grading Survey is now live.

The information will be used to create a livability report card which is updated annually.

Below is a link to the survey.

