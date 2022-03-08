The Village of Radium Hot Springs is looking for residents’ input on an Active Transportation Network Plan.

According to Radium Hot Springs, the plan would guide the future of human-powered transportation in the community, such as walking, biking, using a wheelchair or rollerblading.

“Facilities that support these activities include bike lanes, multi-use trails/pathways, and sidewalks. Other new and emerging transportation modes that are either assisted by or fully powered by electricity, such as e-scooters and e-bikes, may also use these facilities,” said staff with Radium Hot Springs.

The village notes that safe, accessible and user-friendly active transit environments will help promote a healthy lifestyle while having environmental, economical and societal benefits.

The survey is open to residents until March 27th through the link below, with hard copies available at the Village office.

More: Radium Hot Springs Active Transportation Network Plan