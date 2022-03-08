Rapid antigen tests are now available through pharmacies to B.C. residents who are 60 and older.

B.C. government officials said eligible residents will be able to pick up a kit with five tests every 28 days from pharmacies at no cost.

You will need to have your personal health number, name and address when picking up the kit for yourself or if someone else is picking it up on your behalf.

Tests should be picked up when you are asymptomatic to use in the future if you develop symptoms.

B.C.’s Ministry of Health has shipped 3.9 million tests to pharmacies as of March 3rd.

“Of these, 1.8 million rapid tests have been shipped to community pharmacies throughout the province, and as many as 583,000 rapid tests have been dispensed through the more than 1,000 participating pharmacies,” said B.C. government officials.

B.C. is expecting to receive an additional nine million tests from the federal government, which provincial government staff said will help distribute tests to the broader community.