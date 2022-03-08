News B.C. healthcare professionals required to report vaccination status SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 8, 2022 (Supplied by Pixabay) A new provincial health order has been issued, requiring all of the province’s healthcare professionals to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status. The order comes from the office of the Provincial Health Officer (PHO). According to the B.C. government, professional health colleges will be required to provide personal information about their registered members to the Ministry of Health. “This enables the ministry to match the data to the provincial immunization registry to obtain registrants’ vaccination status. The provincial government notified colleges regulating these professionals of this requirement on March 4th,” said B.C. government officials. Under the order, registered members whose vaccination status cannot be found must provide records to their college by March 31st. Colleges will be required to disclose the vaccination status of their members on request by the PHO or medical health officers. The changes apply to healthcare professionals registered in any of the colleges found below. British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives College of Chiropractors of British Columbia College of Dental Hygienists of British Columbia College of Dental Technicians of British Columbia College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia College of Denturists of British Columbia College of Dietitians of British Columbia College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia College of Naturopathic Physicians of British Columbia College of Occupational Therapists of British Columbia College of Opticians of British Columbia College of Optometrists of British Columbia College of Pharmacists of British Columbia College of Physical Therapists of British Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia College of Psychologists of British Columbia College of Speech and Hearing Health Professionals of British Columbia College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of British Columbia Tags: B.C. GovernmentCOVID-19