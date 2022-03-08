A new provincial health order has been issued, requiring all of the province’s healthcare professionals to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The order comes from the office of the Provincial Health Officer (PHO).

According to the B.C. government, professional health colleges will be required to provide personal information about their registered members to the Ministry of Health.

“This enables the ministry to match the data to the provincial immunization registry to obtain registrants’ vaccination status. The provincial government notified colleges regulating these professionals of this requirement on March 4th,” said B.C. government officials.

Under the order, registered members whose vaccination status cannot be found must provide records to their college by March 31st.

Colleges will be required to disclose the vaccination status of their members on request by the PHO or medical health officers.

The changes apply to healthcare professionals registered in any of the colleges found below.