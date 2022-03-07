News Columbia RCMP make arrest after traffic stop SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff March 7, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Columbia Valley RCMP arrested a man with an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop. Police pulled the vehicle over because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He allegedly gave a fake name to the officer. After further investigation, the officer was able to confirm the identity of the passenger and found there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He will attend court at a later date. Tags: Columbia ValleyRCMP