Tyson Dyck of the Cranbrook Bucks is the BCHL second star of the week following a five-goal week.

Dyck started the week with a two-goal game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Thursday including the overtime winner.

He then recorded his first BCHL hat-trick in a 4-2 win against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday.

The rookie is fifth in league scoring this season with 64 points in 48 games and fourth in goals with 31.

Bucks goaltender Nathan Airey was a runner-up.