The Salvation Army in Fernie is renovating a commercial kitchen—seen here with new appliances still to come—with support from the Trust. (Supplied by the Columbia Basin Trust)

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) will split $980,000 between 19 projects aimed at improving access to locally grown food.

CBT officials said the funds come from its Food Access and Recovery Grants.

“Increasing local access to and participation in the growing and processing of wholesome, nutritious foods is something that is important to people throughout the region,” said Will Nixon Senior Delivery of Benefits Manager with CBT. “These projects are using both time-tested and innovative ways to get locally grown, recovered and processed foods to as wide a public as possible.”

The projects will add community growing spaces, such as greenhouses and gardens, recover and distribute food that otherwise may be wasted and improve technology and infrastructure to bolster food-related programs.

Yaq̓ it ʔa·knuqǂiʔit (Tobacco Plains Band) is among the grant recipients.

CBT said it will provide the community with $80,000 to install meat-processing equipment.

It will be used to render and store wild meats and teach traditional techniques, protecting cultural practices and

teachings.

Additionally, over $10,000 will go to Fernie’s Salvation Army to help cover the costs of renovating their kitchen.

According to CBT, the Salvation Army’s food bank and food share program feeds over 300 people per week.

The new equipment will allow the organization to offer programs like cooking classes on top of providing weekly meals to vulnerable people.

“The expansion of food programs and the meal service will help us continue to address the high cost of food and food access concerns of the vulnerable within our community and area, which in turn will impact participants’ overall health, both physical and mental,” said Major Kirk Green. “Plus, providing meals to the community will increase social connections for the vulnerable persons we support.”

A full list of all 19 projects can be found below.

More: Food Access and Recovery Grants 2021 (CBT)