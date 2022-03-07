City of Cranbrook staff say frequent rain and repeated freeze-thaw cycles are causing havoc on city streets.

Public works crews have been working extra shifts to deal with snow and ice events and potholes on major roadways.

City staff say pothole repairs will be temporary until the weather warms up and they can bring in hot mix asphalt.

“On a positive note, some of the biggest problem areas are slated for full resurfacing projects this summer, including Slater Road and the Theatre Road and McPhee Road intersection,” said Mike Matejka, manager of roads and planning.

“Victoria Avenue, which is also seeing some significant pavement deterioration, is scheduled for a multi-year reconstruction project starting in 2023.”

City staff said they have tried various winter patching materials, but none of them seem to hold up to heavy traffic and weather conditions.

Matejka adds they are monitoring overall road strength to see if seasonal load restrictions are needed.

“These load restrictions are meant to alleviate the impact of the heaviest commercial and industrial traffic during the time when the road structure is at its weakest, typically just after the frost comes out of the ground and the soils remain very saturated,” Matejka adds.

Potholes can be reported by using the 311 app or phoning 311.