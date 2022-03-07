Cranbrook and Kimberley Search and Rescue helped save an injured snowmobiler after they had a serious accident near Perry Creek Forest Service Road.

According to Cranbrook SAR, the team was called out at about 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. They met up with Eclipse Helicopters at the airport, who flew in an Avalanche Technician, a Rescue Technician, and a BCEHS Advanced Care Paramedic.

A ground crew with Cranbrook SAR met at a staging area with team members from Kimberley’s Search and Rescue service, riding snowmobiles and a tracked side-by-side.

SAR officials said the air team called in help from STARS Air Ambulance before locating the area.

Once on the scene, crews decided it would be best for the STARS team to fly the victim to a hospital in Calgary.

The teams worked together to get the person on board the helicopter and further stabilize them.