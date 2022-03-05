News Rock fall in Kicking Horse Canyon injures one person SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 5, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) One person is in critical condition after a rock fell on their vehicle on Friday afternoon on Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon. Golden-Field RCMP officials said the person was brought to the local hospital, and their family is with them. Police responded to a report of a rockfall about four kilometres east of Golden in the canyon at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, March 4th. “Police, Fire, Ambulance and Highways all responded and worked together to get drivers out of the danger zone and prevent further injuries,” said RCMP officers. The highway was closed for about two hours while first responders worked to clear the scene. The Golden RCMP would like to thank our partners for their hard work, and sincerely thank the citizens who came together to help those who were injured said Cpl. Mike Wilson. Our hearts go out to the families of the injured parties. Tags: GoldenHighway 1RCMP