One person is in critical condition after a rock fell on their vehicle on Friday afternoon on Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon.

Golden-Field RCMP officials said the person was brought to the local hospital, and their family is with them.

Police responded to a report of a rockfall about four kilometres east of Golden in the canyon at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, March 4th.

“Police, Fire, Ambulance and Highways all responded and worked together to get drivers out of the danger zone and prevent further injuries,” said RCMP officers.

The highway was closed for about two hours while first responders worked to clear the scene.