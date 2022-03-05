Members of the South Country Fire Departments responded to a structure fire involving a Park Model RV at a private campground in the Tie Lake Area Friday afternoon. (Supplied by the RDEK)

South Country Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire at Sunshine Bay Resort in the Tie Lake area in a park model RV on Friday afternoon.

Regional District of East Kootenay officials said the fire was contained, but one trailer was heavily damaged by the blaze. The home is expected to be a total loss.

“The fire broke out in the kitchen and quickly spread in spite of the homeowner’s best efforts to contain it,” said Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service Fire Chief Michael Hockley. “There are numerous homes in close proximity to one another in this privately-owned campground, and our firefighters did an excellent job of ensuring the fire was contained to the one unit.”

RDEK staff said 10 firefighters from Baynes Lake, Elko and Jaffray Fire Departments responded to the call, bringing along six pieces of apparatus.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Hockley said the homeowner did the right thing when his home caught on fire.

“He immediately dialled 9-1-1 and he had a working fire extinguisher on site and knew how to use it. He also knew when to get out to safety, which is critical,” explained Hockley.

Crews remained on the scene into the evening to assist with an investigation and make sure there were no hot spots.