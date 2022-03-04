A committee has been created by Cranbrook residents to help reunite family members and other refugees from Ukraine.

“Our goal is to be able to help bring as many women, children and immediate families to the area. We want this to spread to every community in the East and West Kootenay” said Terry Segarty, committee member.

“Every village and community where there are available housing and schools can help.”

The committee said Wayne Stetski has been in contact with the Federal and Provincial governments.

They will be holding vigils every Sunday at 7 pm in Rotary Park.

Committee officials said this will allow Cranbrook Residents to gather, receive updates and support each other during this time.

The board is made up of John Hudak (Chair), Terry Segarty, Wayne Stetski, Sharon Cross, Tamara Cartwright, Mark and Bonnie Spence-Vinge, Dawn Fenwick, Father Andrew Applegate, and Mike Ortynski.