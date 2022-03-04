News Elk Valley Search and Rescue crews recover stranded snowmobilers SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 4, 2022 (Supplied by Fernie Search and Rescue) Fernie and Sparwood Search and Rescue crews were up late when they teamed up to recover a pair of stranded snowmobilers. Crews went to find the two in the Coal Creek Pass area. Teams were able to snowmobile within a short distance before travelling the rest of the way via snowshoe to get their machines out. SAR officials said the use of a satellite SOS device was crucial in helping the snowmobilers avoid a cold night outdoors. Tags: Elk ValleyFernieSparwood