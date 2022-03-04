Fernie and Sparwood Search and Rescue crews were up late when they teamed up to recover a pair of stranded snowmobilers.

Crews went to find the two in the Coal Creek Pass area.

Teams were able to snowmobile within a short distance before travelling the rest of the way via snowshoe to get their machines out.

SAR officials said the use of a satellite SOS device was crucial in helping the snowmobilers avoid a cold night outdoors.