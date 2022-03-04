After previously being the top goalie and MVP of the Eddie Mountain Division, Trystan Self of the Kimberley Dynamiters is now the top goaltender for February.

Self didn’t have a single loss in February, ending the month with a 7-0 record.

He had three playoff wins, helping the Dynamiters sweep the Golden Rockets.

Self also put up a .937 save percentage, a 1.43 goals-against average and stopped 148 of 158 shots.

He’ll look to keep his win streak alive tonight as game one of the second round begins.

The Dynamiters will be facing the Columbia Valley Rockies who were second in the Eddie Mountain Division going into the playoffs.