Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be traveling to visit partners and allies of Ukraine next week.

Trudeau says his trip will include stops in the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany, and Poland.

He says he spoke with Ukraine’s president Friday morning and shared his deep concerns about the danger of the Russian attack on a nuclear power plant.

A blaze at the plant was put out at Europe’s biggest nuclear facility after it was attacked.

Officials say no radiation was released.

