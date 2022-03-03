News Building condition assessment completed for Kimberley/Marysville arenas SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff March 3, 2022 Kimberley Civic Centre.(Ryley McCormack MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) A building condition assessment was completed for the Kimberley Civic Centre and Marysville Arena finding repairs would cost $6.8 million. The assessment said the money would need to be spent within the next five years. If repairs are made the assessment lined out that the Civic Centre would have a 26-year life span while the Marysville arena would have 37 years. Some councillors suggested it may be time to look at building a new arena. No decisions have been made by council on what will be done.