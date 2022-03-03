Interior Health said East Kootenay Regional Hospital and Rocky Mountain Lodge will have a new pay system coming into effect on March 4.

People will no longer need to display receipts in vehicles and instead a license plate number will be used.

IH officials said two pay stations have been relocated inside the lobby and near the elevators of the hospital to make it more convenient.

Free parking will continue for patients receiving dialysis treatment or undergoing cancer treatment in acute-care programs, and for parents or caregivers of children staying in the hospital overnight.