$5,000 from the East Kootenay Community Credit Union to support the people of Ukraine.

According to EKC staff, the funds will be sent to the Red Cross and the Cooperative Development Foundation’s (CDF) ‘Ukraine Crisis! Call to Action.’

The Red Cross has been supporting people displaced by almost eight years of conflict and heightened tensions in Ukraine.

CDF will use the donation to respond to the crisis by helping out their project’s beneficiaries and their families, CDF Ukraine’s staff and families, and their local partner’s staff and members.

EKC officials said the beneficiaries are more than 2,000 vulnerable women, including displaced people living in the Kyiv, Khakov, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts of Ukraine.

“The escalating humanitarian crisis affecting Ukrainian is very sad and very tragic,” said EKC CEO Jody Burk. “I am particularly concerned about the impact on Ukrainian women, who are often left on their own to keep themselves and their children safe. Our donation will go towards international relief with the Red Cross and CDF. I have seen, first hand, the value CDF provides on the ground while partnering with Cooperatives to deliver grassroots relief.”

Donations can be made directly to the CDF Ukrainian fund or the Red Cross through the links below.

