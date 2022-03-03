Reuse Centres at the Cranbrook, Kimberley, Sparwood, Elkford and Fernie Transfer Stations and the Columbia Valley Landfill have reopened.

“We would like to thank users for their patience during the temporary closure and remind everyone using our facilities to please abide by site rules and follow the directions of staff,” said RDEK officials.

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) originally closed the centres down on January 19th, after a number of people were not following guidelines.