132 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley last week, down from 151.

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control covered Feb. 20th to 26th and showed numbers in a steady decline since January.

The Cranbrook area reported 59 infections, as it remains the region’s hot spot for the seventh week in a row. According to the BCCDC, this is the same number of infections as the previous week.

The Elk Valley had the next highest case numbers with 24, showing a decrease from 38.

The Creston Valley, Kimberley and Windermere all had decreases as well, reporting 15, 14 and 14 respectively. The Creston Valley and Kimberley areas were both were down, from 16 in Creston, 15 in Kimberley, but Windermere stayed the same

Lastly, Golden had six, confirming a slight decrease from nine reported the week prior.

According to the BCCDC, 99 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of Mar. 2nd, and 14 of those people are in intensive care.