UPDATE (8:40 a.m. 03/03/2022):

Highway 3 between Douglas Fir Road and Alexander Bridge is fully reopened following a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning.

Elk Valley RCMP officers said no serious injuries have been reported.

The police noted that the local roadways continue to be slippery, with ice and snow on the roads.

UPDATE (8:12 a.m. 03/03/2022):

Highway 3 between Douglas Fir Road and Alexander Bridge has reopened to single-lane traffic following a vehicle collision on Thursday morning.

Drive BC said an assessment is still in progress.

ORIGINAL STORY (7:58 a.m. 03/03/2022):

A vehicle collision on Highway 3 between Douglas Fir Road and Alexander Bridge on Thursday morning has led to the closure of Highway 3.

The road is fully closed to traffic while emergency responders are on the scene.

According to Drive BC, an assessment is underway.

This story will be updated as more information is available.