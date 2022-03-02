Concept rendering of a pair of buildings proposed for Cranbrook Street North. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Fans of fried chicken can celebrate Cranbrook council’s decision to give the first two readings to a pair of permits, paving the way for a new Popeye’s restaurant and four retail spaces.

During Monday night’s meeting, council voted on a combined Development Variance Permit and Development Permit application from Dionne Delesalle for 1341692 BC Ltd.

The permits will enable future construction on a pair of one-storey commercial buildings at 1833 Cranbrook Street North.

One building will be a drive-thru Popeye’s Chicken restaurant with seating for up to 40 people. The second building is intended to have space for four independent retail businesses.

“I think it’s great, for one, we get a new restaurant, and two we get more retail space, which is definitely in high demand for Cranbrook,” said counsellor Mike Peabody.

Peabody said the proposal will come back before council for a third reading and adoption at a future meeting.

More: Development Variance Permit and Highway Corridor Commercial Development Permit – 1833 (City of Cranbrook)