The Village of Canal Flats is in the process of establishing development cost charges (DCCs) and is hosting an information session so residents can ask questions.

DCCs are charges owners pay for the creation of new residential lots, and building permits for the construction of multi-family, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Village staff said there will be a presentation on the DCC capital projects required to service new growth, the projected growth and the proposed DCC rates for roads, water, storm drainage, and parks.

A question period will happen after the presentation for the public.

The information session will be on March 9 from 4-6 p.m.

A registration link can be found below.

MORE: Registration Link (Village of Canal Flats)