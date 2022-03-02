The FIS World Junior Alpine Ski Championship is happening this week in Panorama, with downhill training going on today.

The competition features six disciplines with athletes coming from all over the world to compete.

The event runs from March 1-9 and will have downhill, Super G, mixed team, alpine combined, giant slalom and slalom events.

Steve Paccagnan, president and CEO of Panorama Mountain Resort said it took a huge effort from staff and volunteers to host World Junior Alpine Ski Championship.

“We have an amazing group of volunteers and staff here at the resort. Everyone has been working on this for let’s call it the past three years,” said Paccagnan.

“Obviously the pandemic put a wrinkle in it, but when I look back at that and where we’re at today it’s all about the people, volunteers and community that made this event happen.”

Downhill training is today followed by the downhill race tomorrow.