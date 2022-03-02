The Columbia Valley RCMP is asking for your help in locating two dirt bikes reported stolen out of Windermere.

Police said they were taken sometime overnight on Feb. 26 from a property on Highway 93/95.

The first bike is a green 1984 Kawasaki KX125.

The second is a blue 1996 Yamaha WR250F.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.