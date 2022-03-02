News Two dirt bikes reported stolen in Windermere SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff March 2, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Columbia Valley RCMP is asking for your help in locating two dirt bikes reported stolen out of Windermere. Police said they were taken sometime overnight on Feb. 26 from a property on Highway 93/95. The first bike is a green 1984 Kawasaki KX125. The second is a blue 1996 Yamaha WR250F. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. Tags: Columbia ValleyRCMP