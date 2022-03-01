A death in the Elk Valley has launched an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC.

IIO officials said Elk Valley RCMP responded to a call for help from a man on the 900-block of Alpine Way in Elkford on Feb. 25.

When officers arrived, they asked the man to come to the door to speak with them.

RCMP entered the home after they heard what they call a “concerning noise,” and found the man injured inside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts by Emergency Health Services.

The IIO said it will be investigating whether or not police action or inaction played a role in the man’s death.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation to find the exact circumstances of the man’s death.