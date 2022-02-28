Sports Fernie native named WHL goalie of the week SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff February 28, 2022 (Supplied by Pexels) Fernie’s own Tyler Palmer earned himself the WHL goalie of the week after two wins last week playing for the Victoria Royals. Palmer went 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .969 save percentage and one shutout. Both games were against the Vancouver Giants. He started the week off with a 35 save shutout followed by a 4-2 win on Feb. 26. He now has a 6-0-0 record against the Giants. Palmer has a 10-16-2-0 record this season, as well as a 3.65 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and two shutouts.