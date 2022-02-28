Fernie’s own Tyler Palmer earned himself the WHL goalie of the week after two wins last week playing for the Victoria Royals.

Palmer went 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .969 save percentage and one shutout.

Both games were against the Vancouver Giants.

He started the week off with a 35 save shutout followed by a 4-2 win on Feb. 26.

He now has a 6-0-0 record against the Giants.

Palmer has a 10-16-2-0 record this season, as well as a 3.65 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and two shutouts.