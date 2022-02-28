The College of the Rockies is hosting two information sessions this week to help parents understand the differences between high school and college.

“Parents are instrumental in helping their teens choose which post-secondary path is best for them,” said Jennifer Inglis, College of the Rockies’ Recruitment Officer.

“These information sessions provide an opportunity for them to learn more about the advantages of attending the College, with presentations from our Recruitment team, an Education Advisor, and our Financial Assistance Advisor.”

The session will be on ZOOM and will show parents where to find program information, tuition costs, and student housing details.

It will also provide information on how to apply for scholarships, bursaries, and student loans.

“All presenters will also be available at the end of the session to answer any questions parents may have about the College,” Inglis said.

The sessions are on March 1-2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A registration link can be found below.

MORE: Registration Link (College of the Rockies)