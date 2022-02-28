Fernie Ghostriders defenceman Nick Mitchell will fulfill his dream of playing college hockey after committing to the University of Oregon Ducks.

In a release, Mitchell said two of his hockey dreams have now come true, playing for his hometown Ghostriders and now getting the chance to play college hockey.

Mitchell started his KIJHL career in 2019 playing for the Grand Forks Border Bruins before he was traded that season to the Comox Valley Glacier Kings.

He was then traded to his hometown for the 2020-21 season.

This year, he only has a goal and two assists, but Mitchell says he’s been happy with his play since he’s known for his defensive efforts.

“Being a defensive-minded player, I don’t get too many points. I kind of feel like my play gets overlooked at times,” said Mitchell.

“I feel that I’ve been playing strong defensively and I try to play within the system. I’m getting better at it and this year was a big year for me and the team improving.”

He said he’s very excited to play for the Ducks.

“Honestly, I’m just grateful to get the opportunity,” added Mitchell. “Going to a school that has a great reputation, it’s an honour to be able to go there.”

Mitchell has one assist so far in the playoffs as the Ghostriders and Columbia Valley Rockies are tied 2-2 going into game five.