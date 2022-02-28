City staff said recent rezoning and OCP approval of applications for two apartment buildings and the construction of the Broadstreet property on Innes Avenue has helped Cranbrook meet local housing needs.

City staff said 71 unit apartment complex has received approval for a Development Variance Permit and a Development Permit for a proposed 71-unit apartment complex on 4th Street North. An Official Community Plan and Zoning Amendments were also approved for another 75-unit apartment complex on 10th Street North.

City staff said the 10th Street project will come back before council in the near future to seek approval for a Development Permit and a Development Variance Permit.

Both projects still need building permits before construction can begin.

“Developing new purpose-built rental units in Cranbrook geared toward young professionals and seniors is needed as many of Cranbrook’s apartment units built in the 1970s and 1980s have been converted to strata taking them out of the rental pool,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “Once more new high quality rental units become available people will be able to move into the units freeing up spaces in older units.”

City staff said its 2020 Housing Needs Report showed that Cranbrook has been experiencing a demographic shift, particularly towards smaller family sizes, people per household and aging seniors.

“The report observes that the current housing situation is not a shortage of units but instead a mismatch between types of housing units available and the emerging housing needs of the community,” said city officials.

The report also highlighted limited options for aging seniors to downsize, thus reducing the number of entry-level availability for homeowners and young families.

Low-income households also face challenges of affording average rents, older rental buildings deteriorating and buildings unsuitable for seniors and those with accessibility needs.

“Existing rental housing stock with a disproportionate number of large units with multiple bedrooms and too few one-bedroom units was also an important finding in the Housing Needs Report,” said City staff.

More: Cranbrook Housing Needs Report 2022 (City of Cranbrook)