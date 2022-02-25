Students between the age of 6 and 12 can take part in four different camps at the College of the Rockies.

“We’re excited to invite some younger students to our Cranbrook campus to have fun while learning important STEM concepts,” said Dr. Paul Tiege, Manager, Applied Research and Innovation.

“STEM-based education helps students to develop a variety of competencies, including creativity and the skills they need to become the innovators and inventors of tomorrow.”

A junior robotics and stop motion camp will be held at the college, a catapult challenge will run at the Cranbrook Library, In conjunction with Blue Lake Camp kids can go to the Environmental Outdoor Science Week and lastly math lovers can participate in the magical math club.

Each camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from March 14 to March 18 and will follow current Provincial Health Orders regarding masks.

The cost for the robotics and catapult challenge will be $495.

The environmental and math camps will cost $395.

College staff said subsidies may be available.