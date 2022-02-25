Alleged Freedom Convoy leader Patrick King has been denied bail.

In his second bail hearing on Friday, Justice Andrew Seymour said he was satisfied King will likely re-offend if released, which he said would endanger public safety and peace.

As for King’s proposed surety, the Justice was not satisfied she was reliable. His reasons included the surety’s sharing of King’s beliefs and her help with organizing the convoy.

King was visibly upset, shaking his head and tapping the bench as the Justice ordered him not to communicate with other organizers. He will remain in custody and is set to appear in court again Friday, March 18th.

This comes three days after Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich (leech) was also denied bail and ordered not to communicate with other organizers.

***With files from Mo Fahim