Both the top scorer and rookie of the year for the Eddie Mountain Division went to Kayde Kinaschuk of the Columbia Valley Rockies.

Kinaschuk led the team in goals and total points putting up 33 goals and 54 points in 39 games this season.

He wasn’t just the top rookie of his division. Kinaschuk had the most points out of any rookie in the league this season.

He was also second among all players. Only Osoyoos Coyotes forward Jack Henderson was ahead of him with 65 points.

Kinaschuk’s 33 goals were the most in the KIJHL.

In the playoffs, he has one assist after two games. Game three of the first round is tonight with the Rockies and Ghostriders tied 1-1 so far in this series.