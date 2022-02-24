One of the new busses introduced to the Columbia Valley fleet. (Supplied by BC Transit)

Invermere residents looking to voice their thoughts on updates to the transportation master plan will be able to do so on March 2.

District of Invermere staff says the updated plan will shape the future of all modes of transportation in Invermere and respond to community growth.

The plan is a five-phase process currently in its fourth phase.

After the information session next Wednesday, a follow-up survey will be live from March 3-14.

The plan is expected to be finalized in April.