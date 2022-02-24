This Sunday, members of the South Country Fire Departments will be helping residents learn how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

“So many people have fire extinguishers in their homes or vehicles but have never been given the proper steps in how to use them,” said Elk Valley & South Country Fire Chief Michael Hockley in a release.

“This is a fun, interactive session intended to help provide some basic training and give people the confidence to use their extinguishers in an emergency situation.”

The free training session is on Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Jaffray Fire Hall.

RDEK officials ask that all attended obey social distancing and bring a mask.

“The event is open to everyone, and we just encourage people to come on out and join us,” added Hockley.

There is currently a recruitment campaign underway with the Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service looking for new members for its Jaffray, Baynes Lake, Elko and Hosmer Fire Departments.

Interested residents will get the chance to meet some of the firefighters and learn more about the services offered during the training session.