Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison and other Conservative Party members are pushing back against a planned Parliamentary Review Committee.

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked the Emergency Act in response to protests in Ottawa and across the country on Wednesday, the committee was announced shortly after.

“We’re not supporting that review committee they’re proposing,” said Morrison. “Let’s just run it through parliament, let’s get them to answer why, where the evidence was, national security and why did it get to the Emergency Act when it was basically towing vehicles.”

After winning Monday night’s vote on the Emergency Act, Trudeau announced that it would be withdrawn.

Officials said, by law, the committee must be formed to examine the reason why the Act was invoked.

It will be made up of seven MPs: three Liberals, two Conservatives and one each from the NDP and Bloc Quebecois. Three senators will also be on the committee, whose political party have yet to be revealed.

Morrison still feels the act was unnecessary in the first place.

“The Emergency Act is an extreme. It is where it’s a national emergency and things are spinning out of control,” said Morrison. “I’ve been in riots in downtown Kelowna where businesses were smashed and destroyed, there was violence and fighting. No Emergency Act.”

Morrison said the federal government could have taken a different approach to handle the protests, such as talking to the protesters, the opposition or removing COVID-19 restrictions.