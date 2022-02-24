The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 151 new COVID-19 cases in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley last week, down significantly from 247.

The latest BCCDC data covered Feb. 13th to 19th and showed numbers in a steady decline over the last month.

The Cranbrook area remains the region’s hot spot for the sixth week in a row, with 59 infections reported. According to the BCCDC, this is down from the 105 cases in the previous week.

The Elk Valley had the next highest case numbers with 38, showing a decrease from 64.

The Creston Valley, Kimberley and Windermere had a descending number of cases as well, reporting 16, 15 and 14 respectively. All areas were down, from 34 in Creston, 17 in Kimberley and 24 in Windermere.

Lastly, Golden had nine, the only area that saw an increase. The increase was small, however, rising from three in the previous week.

According to the BCCDC, 156 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of Feb. 23rd, and 28 of those people are in intensive care.