The provincial health order requiring students living in post-secondary housing to be vaccinated has been extended until June 30.

Provincial officials said it will continue to help ensure the health and safety of students in B.C.

The order requires students living in residence to be vaccinated and show proof of vaccination.

Masks are required when in any area of post-secondary housing besides a resident’s room.

B.C. government officials said the extension will help reduce transmission rates while allowing post-secondary students to enjoy the social aspects of on-campus housing.