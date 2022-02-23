The 45th annual Griz Days will be coming to Fernie from March 4th to 6th.

Residents will be able to take part in events all over the community, including live music, the lumberjack show, fire twirlers, ice sculptors, the Extreme Griz competition, the downtown parade, a fireworks display and the Dummy Downhill.

The Fernie Chamber of Commerce, the organizers of the event, said this year’s Griz Days will look more familiar after last year’s mostly virtual celebrations.

While in-person events will be back, some safety precautions will be in place due to the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, there will be no beer garden in Station Square this year, but people are encouraged to visit the nearby Fernie Legion (which has been closed by Public Health Orders for a lot of this winter) and other local bars/restaurants for a refreshment,” said the Chamber.

In addition, the downtown parade route will be extended to accommodate for increased physical distancing and the fireworks display will be at a higher elevation, so it can be viewed all around the community.

“Our team is so excited to bring a more normal Griz Days back to our community. It’s our goal to balance spectacle, inclusivity, and public safety as we deliver the 45th year of this much-loved local event. We encourage people to check out the event schedule and safety plan on the Griz Days website, and to respect each other’s comfort levels as we enjoy the first major community event after last week’s easing of public health restrictions,” said Brad Parsell, Executive Director of the Fernie Chamber.

A full line up of events and details on the parade route can be found through the link below.

More: Griz Days website