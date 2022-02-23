My Community Now Kimberley Skating Club 2022 Ice Show SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff February 23, 2022 Kimberley Skating Club 2022 Ice Show. (MyEastKootenayNow.com) Jessica Grajczyk, Head Coach of the Kimberley Skating Club talking with 2-FM morning show host Dennis Walker ahead of this year’s Ice Show. The theme is ” Let us Entertain You.” Saturday evening, Feb. 26th at 6:30 at Kimberley Civic Arena. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/kimberley-skating-club-year-end-ice-show.mp3