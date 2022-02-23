Power will be shut off to 1,615 customers in Elkford for most of the day on Saturday while BC Hydro crews work on their equipment.

The District of Elkford said the work will cut off power to some local amenities. The Elkford Aquatic Centre and public skating at the Recreation Centre will be closed.

District officials said the pool and Recreation Centre will resume normal operations on Sunday.

According to BC Hydro, work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.