Cranbrook Bucks forward Noa Quinn is the BCHL third star of the week with a four-goal performance on Saturday.

His week started with two assists Friday night as he helped the Bucks to a 4-0 shutout against the Merritt Centennials.

Saturday he was on fire with a four-goal and five-point night in a 6-3 win over the West Kelowna Warriors.

His point streak was extended to nine games with a first-period assist in the Bucks’ 5-4 loss to the Penticton Vees.

Quinn is second in team scoring this season with 44 points in 42 games and is top 20 in league points and goals.