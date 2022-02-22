Sports Bucks’ Noah Quinn named third star of the week SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff February 22, 2022 The Cranbrook Bucks office and store at Western Financial Place. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Cranbrook Bucks forward Noa Quinn is the BCHL third star of the week with a four-goal performance on Saturday. His week started with two assists Friday night as he helped the Bucks to a 4-0 shutout against the Merritt Centennials. Saturday he was on fire with a four-goal and five-point night in a 6-3 win over the West Kelowna Warriors. His point streak was extended to nine games with a first-period assist in the Bucks’ 5-4 loss to the Penticton Vees. Quinn is second in team scoring this season with 44 points in 42 games and is top 20 in league points and goals. Tags: BCHLCranbrook Bucks