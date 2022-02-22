Two snowmobilers were rescued by the Columbia Valley Search and Rescue last night.

The two snowmobilers were stranded near the Forrester drainage.

CVSAR officials said bad weather turned away the first attempt at a night-time helicopter rescue, but a successful extraction took place in the early morning hours.

Temperatures were supposed to drop to minus 30 degrees overnight, but CVSAR officials said the subjects were able to stay sufficiently warm.

They suffered only minor cold exposure.