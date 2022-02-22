News Columbia Valley RCMP find stolen truck SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 22, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) A suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants after a Columbia Valley RCMP officer noticed a stolen truck at a Windermere residence. According to police, the officer was patrolling Windermere’s Subdivision Road around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday. The officer saw the stolen Nissan Titan parked outside and arrested the suspect at the scene. RCMP officials said the investigation is ongoing. Tags: Columbia ValleyRCMP