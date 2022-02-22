Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison said he voted against the Liberal government’s move to implement the Emergency Act in response to protests in Ottawa and across the country.

The vote took place in parliament on Monday Evening, getting support from both Liberal and NDP MPs.

Morrison condemned those who voted in favour of the Act.

“Government should not subject free people to abuse of wide-ranging freedom-altering overreach,” said Morrison in a written statement. “While Jagmeet Singh and the NDP chose to ignore the rights and freedoms of Canadians in last night’s vote, freedom will prevail down the line when this Liberal government falls. The choice in front of the NDP/Liberal coalition on Monday night was simple: protect and defend democracy or tear it down. They chose to tear it down. My Conservative colleagues and I voted to defend it.”

The Liberal government won, with a vote of 185-151 in favour of enacting the Emergency Act.

“The government did nothing for weeks and is now taking unprecedented steps that are not necessary,” said Morrison in a speech in Parliament. “Regardless of the talking points being used by the government and what they would like Canadians to believe, the fact remains that the Prime Minister’s actions represent real limits on our Charter Rights.”

As of Sunday, police in Ottawa have arrested 191 people, and 57 vehicles have been towed.

MP Morrison’s full speech in Parliament on Monday can be found below.